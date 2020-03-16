Cleveland Clinic’s Eileen Sheil joins Medtronic as comms VP

CLEVELAND: Eileen Sheil, executive director of corporate communications at Cleveland Clinic, has joined Medtronic as VP of comms.

Sheil joined Medtronic this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. A Medtronic representative and Sheil could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic confirmed that Sheil left the hospital system. Sheil worked at Cleveland Clinic for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her duties as executive director of corporate communications were divided among Cleveland Clinic’s two senior directors of corporate comms: Angie Kiska, who will oversee internal comms, and Heather Phillips, who will oversee external comms.

Cleveland Clinic recently announced it was developing an internal COVID-19 test that may speed up the process to get results within hours. It later said it was partnering with University Hospitals to provide drive-through testing for patients with a doctor’s order from their systems.

In 2018, Toby Cosgrove, who served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic since 2004, joined Google as executive adviser to the Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences team.

Tom Mihaljevic, who was formerly the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, succeeded Cosgrove as president and CEO. He’s been with the healthcare system since 2004 when he joined as a surgeon.

Sheil’s nearly two-decade-long tenure saw many high-profile events, including the first near-total face transplant in the U.S. in 2008.

Before joining Cleveland Clinic in 2002, Sheil was manager of comms, public affairs and media relations for the Ohio region of Kaiser Permanente, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was also a media relations manager for Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.