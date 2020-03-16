CIPR: coronavirus-affected members can request three-month payment break

The industry body has published new information for its staff, their families, and members. It said it will provide additional advice for upcoming training and events, and access to a free legal and business support helpline.

PR professionals experiencing cashflow problems can request a three-month deferral in paying their membership subscriptions, but requests must be in writing.

In addition, members or former members, employees and former employees of the CIPR will be able to seek support from Iprovision, The organisation's Benevolent Charity. This will also apply to close dependants of members, and the close dependants of any deceased member who maybe struggling during the outbreak.

The industry body said: “We know many of our members will have increased responsibilities to communicate with stakeholders, customers and staff on activities and policies for their own organisations and clients.

“Our priority as an institution is the health and wellbeing of our staff, their families and our members.”

For more information CIPR members can visit the site here.