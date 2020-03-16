PRCA plans coronavirus taskforce

The sample of around 200 PR professionals found one third of practitioners believed the industry was underprepared for the global pandemic.

It revealed remote working policies (62 per cent) and event cancellations (58 per cent) were the most common responses to the crisis taken by organisations.

Only a third believed their organisations have made good progress on their comms plans as a result of the pandemic, while 17 percent of organisations have not taken any precautions whatsoever as a result of the outbreak.



PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “The coronavirus is a human tragedy with serious implications for business and public relations. Our industry is uniquely positioned to adopt a leadership role during this time of crisis, and deliver a public good.



“The survey results also show our industry needs support. Our global taskforce will be specifically geared toward providing guidance, best-practice, advocacy, and support for the public relations profession over the coming months.

"This offering will be global and it will be free."

Can you help?

The PRCA is assembling a team of senior professionals from around the world to help the industry deal with the impact of Covid-19.

The trade body said it wants to hear from experienced practitioners interested in working on:

- Global advocacy of the need for the PR function to play a leading role in all planning, preparedness and response efforts.

- Fast-shifting work-from-home and virtual models that PR professionals must embrace for themselves and assist other stakeholders in embracing as well.

- Communicating for the mental health and well-being of the public in unprecedented, uncertain times.

- Key crisis-response and best-practice guidance for all communications disciplines.

- Collecting and reporting industry data pertaining to Covid-19 and its impact on role of PR professionals.

Any PR professionals interested in joining the taskforce should send a short email outlining their experience to PRCA head of comms and marketing Koray Camgoz: Koray.Camgoz@prca.org.uk.