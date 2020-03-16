Exclusive: OVID Health announces new client

MedCity was launched in April 2014 by Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, to grow life-sciences investments, entrepreneurship and industry in an area it describes as the ‘Greater South East of England’.

The organisation is now looking to communicate the impact of the region’s scientific expertise after Brexit.

It has tasked OVID with creating a comms and engagement programme that brings together academic research centres, research hubs and industry leaders.

Neelam Patel, chief executive of MedCity, commented: “We are very excited to work with OVID to refresh the London story. OVID is exactly the kind of experienced agency needed to reach and bring together stakeholders.”

The account will be led by Roudie Shafie, a former head of government affairs at the ABPI and ex-corporate public affairs lead for Pfizer UK, who joined OVID as a director in January.

She was a policy advisor to Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London and part of the early MedCity team.

Shafie said: “We’re at an incredibly exciting time in MedCity’s journey to retell the story of this incredible life science powerhouse. We look forward to delivering a collaborative and inventive strategy that showcases the potential of advanced therapies and AI R&D.”

Going from strength to strength

OVID Health was founded in 2018 by Jenny Ousbey, a former Lib Dem health adviser and ex-director and head of health at WA Communications.

The healthcare comms agency has achieved six-figure growth in less than 18 months and has five full-time staff, along with 13 associates who work for it on a project basis.

Commenting on the agency’s new client, Ousbey said: “OVID is thrilled to add MedCity to our growing roster of clients and look forward to delivering an impactful and original programme for the organisation.”

The agency’s client list includes health charities ACT for Cancer and Cystic Fibrosis Trust, as well as membership body The NHS Confederation and The Huntercombe Group.





Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com