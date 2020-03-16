Omnicom CEO says APAC getting back to 'business as usual' as it instates global WFH policy

The Omnicom Group CEO has told staff of "marked improvements in China and Singapore with teams starting to get back to business as usual."

John Wren (main image) sent an email to the holding company’s 70,000 employees stating that, depsite the encouraging news in some markets, it will be moving to a global work from home policy from Monday March 16.

He stressed that essential staff only are to go into the office -- and they must "maintain the recommended social distance."

Part of the memo reads: "We are asking for the support of our agency leaders to make certain our people work remotely and only essential staff go into the office. If you have not done so already, please ensure in the next day or so that you collect what you need to work from home. In addition, we are encouraging all of you to follow the guidance of national, local and city regulatory authorities."

The policy will impact each office differently depending where it’s located and the current status of COVID-19 in that region.

Wren went on to highlight good news from the APAC region.

He said: "Our people there did a great job in keeping their businesses functioning during the past couple of months. I want to thank them and all of you for your efforts now and what we know you will do in the weeks to come."

The moves comes around 24 hours after WPP announced it has asked all staff to work from home where possible.

The letter is in full below. Stay up to date with office closures, work from home policies and agency responses to the coronavirus.

These are uncertain times and we want to do our part to help limit or slow the transmission of COVID-19 while maintaining business continuity and helping our clients navigate this challenging environment.

At this stage, we feel a work from home policy is the right approach for our people. Starting March 16th, we are asking for the support of our agency leaders to make certain our people work remotely and only essential staff go into the office. If you have not done so already, please ensure in the next day or so that you collect what you need to work from home. In addition, we are encouraging all of you to follow the guidance of national, local and city regulatory authorities.

For those that do go into an office, please maintain the recommended social distance. We are also working with facilities management to add enhanced cleaning in our offices.

We want to reiterate - please do not come into the office if you are sick or have flu-like symptoms or if a family member you live with or roommate is sick or has symptoms. Also, please do not come into the office if you or someone you live with has a higher risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19.

Lastly, if you are an essential employee and don’t feel comfortable coming into the office, please speak with your supervisor. We have instructed them to accommodate your needs. And we will continue to keep all travel restrictions in place.

We are very pleased to see marked improvements in China and Singapore with our teams starting to get back to business as usual. Our people there did a great job in keeping their businesses functioning during the past couple of months. I want to thank them and all of you for your efforts now and what we know you will do in the weeks to come.

Most important, please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, family, friends and clients healthy and safe.

We will continue to update you on our measures as events evolve in order to support you in every way we can.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign