Team behind Prospr Communications forms independent outfit

The former pioneering team behind Singapore-based PR consultancy Prospr Communications goes independent with its latest outfit, Muse & Motif.

Joscelin Kwek (pictured), former managing director at Prospr, says the new firm is ‘industry-agnostic’ and includes an insights & analytics (I&A) department to complement its existing PR offerings. Kwek will head up Muse & Motif.

“Going independent does not change our existing workflow,” Kwek tells PRWeek. “We are still the same collective group of individuals working together as a team. As an independent outfit, we are now at greater liberty to exercise our functions beyond PR. More importantly, on a broader business-strategy, this independence allows us to exploit data and analytics in what we do, which we see as an increasingly important point of competitive differentiation.”

As more agencies dabble in I&A, Kwek says it continues to be a much-needed function within communications.

“We have been particularly observant of the types of questions clients have raised over the broader impact and effectiveness of comms messaging. Measuring impact and effectiveness, whilst subjective, can still be qualified through mutually-agreed parameters and benchmarks. At the end of the day, it is not about justifying our purpose, it is qualifying the impact of our purpose,” she says.

“I&A’s intrinsic value will set a clear vision of the desired business impact and ultimately provide a broader perspective and contextual insights necessary to exercise the strengths in strategy and decision-making. It is not about what messages are being amplified anymore, it is about where to execute pointed messaging.”

Muse & Motif’s inaugural portfolio includes The Arts House Limited, Company of Good (a part of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre), Nissin, and IRVINS.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia