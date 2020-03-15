Rape-accused yoga businessman Bikram Choudhury hires PR Richard Hillgrove

The Netflix documentary 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' accused Choudhury of rape and sexual assault, along with racism, during his years teaching in the US, where he became famous for his hot yoga classes.

The film states that six rape and sexual assault cases had been filed against Choudhury in US civil courts, four of which were settled.

In 2016 Choudhury, whose former clients include Richard Nixon, Michael Jackson and George Clooney, lost a civil case relating to wrongful dismissal after firing his lawyer for investigating claims of sexual harrassment against him. The case cost Choudhury $7.5m. He later fled the US, and subsequently opened teacher training centres in other countries.

More recently, he has been subject to bankruptcy proceedings. Hillgrove said Choudhury is set to be released from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the US after an auction of half of his cars – including Hitler's Mercedes limousine.

Hillgrove said: “Bikram wants to get his truth out there after what he sees as a very one-sided portrayal in the recent Netflix documentary."

Hillgrove himself experienced bankruptcy in 2017 after failing to pay a £24,500 personal tax bill, and was featured in the Channel 4 show 'Catching the Tax Dodgers'. He was convicted in 2014 after his business, Hillgrove PR, failed to make payments of nearly £90,000 in VAT and PAYE tax between 2011 and 2012.

Hillgrove said: “After being arrested for tax fraud in June 2012, receiving a suspended sentence, I had to deal with it, ride through it and then repackage myself as a reputation professional and crisis expert. I certainly understand what it is like to have your house engulfed in flames but then to live another day."

In 2018, Hillgrove was hired by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for PR work via his agency 6 Hillgrove.

Hillgrove's current or recent clients include Harvey Weinstein whistleblower Rose McGowan; actor Amber Heard; Dame Vivienne Westwood and Joe Corré; ex-Ukraine Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, while she was imprisoned; and Hollywood actor Steven Seagal.