Just briefly: Industry hires and account wins

People moves

AUSTIN

Consultancy Vianovo has hired Matt Hirsch as a partner. Hirsch was deputy chief of staff and communications director in the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

MIAMI

Florida communications firm Schwartz Media Strategies named Yudi Fernández. She is the first female and first Hispanic partner and joins Tadd Schwartz and Aaron Gordon on the ownership team.

The Max Borges Agency has added the following clients: DMAI’s Animal Island, an AI-driven preschool education organization; Ergatta, a digital rowing workout company; Express VPN; Nurvv, a maker of smart running soles; and gaming accessory company Power A.

SAN RAMON, CA

Full-service marketing and public relations agency AMF Media Group has hired Elizabeth Shoemaker as VP of client services. Most recently, she was VP of client services for CMD in Portland, Oregon. The agency also promoted Jim Dyer, previously director of digital services to VP of client growth.

Account wins

ATLANTA

Tech-focused marketing comms agency Calysto Communications has been selected by Connected Analytics to help with strategic positioning and messaging.

LOS ANGELES

PR company SHADOW has added health optimization and longevity center Next|Health as a client.

NEW YORK

5W Public Relations has been named AOR for premium sports nutrition brand Isopure. The agency’s health division will be handle media relations strategy including product placement and reviews, brand features and thought leadership.

Public sector-focused financial tech company ClassWallet has hired Feintuch Communications as its first public relations firm.

In other news…

LOS ANGELES

The Pollack PR Marketing Group has renamed itself to The Pollack Group or TPG.