Unprecedented times require clear and calm communication

As my proud Kentuckian-born wife said to me yesterday, when the Bluegrass state cancels basketball and religion you know we are living in unprecedented times.

Some would say those two Kentucky staples are essentially the same thing, but it’s just one of an avalanche of developments this week that propelled the COVID-19 virus to the top of the pile of what everyone’s thinking about.

As everyone started work on Monday there was still a slight perception that this was the rest of the world’s problem and the U.S. would avoid the worst of it. Then the markets opened and began a rapid trajectory downwards. Money talks and investors were heading for the hills, triggering stock exchange “circuit breakers” put in place to avoid another Black Monday.

Tuesday seemed to be a tipping point in public perception of the health crisis. And President Trump’s car-crash TV appearance Wednesday night presaged more massive falls on global stock markets, with absolutely no one convinced the U.S. was prepared in any way for what was crashing down on it.

By the end of the week and an unfortunately timed Friday the 13th, force majeure and social distancing were the new mots du jour.

PRWeek was not immune to the crisis and we took the difficult but necessary decision to postpone next Thursday’s annual awards gala celebration to a more appropriate later date when hopefully this thing dies down.

While all very different, the coronavirus crisis quickly elevated itself to be up there with the global financial crash of 2008, the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, and the dotcom bust in 2001 as seminal moments in modern history.

While I was interviewing Natasha Priya Dyal, editor of PRWeek sister title Infectious Disease Advisor, for this week’s podcast, my cohost Frank Washkuch read out some of the constant stream of news stories that broke while we were on air. All of them would have qualified for “front page” status on a normal working day, but each was now relegated to a small step on the way to seeming Armageddon.

Incidentally, Dyal’s down-to-earth and clearly transmitted exposition of the coronavirus crisis, its implications and what should be done to alleviate it was an object lesson in effective communication that deserves a wider platform. It would bear replicating by the president and others charged with leadership during this difficult period.

Because be in no doubt that these are very tough times and the COVID-19 crisis is going to impact every facet of PR and communications, business, government and society in general.

Already yesterday there were reports of layoffs at creative agencies and, while some PR firms will get some new crisis assignments during this period to help clients navigate the situation, the big ticket consumer and more marketing-led assignments will be cut back and retainers will be reduced.

That’s to say nothing of the implications for particularly hard-hit industries such as airlines, event producers, hotels, restaurants, sports and travel companies.

The only good sign this week was that COVID-19 cases in China and South Korea started to decline. Those countries suffered earlier than the U.S. and other parts of the world. They instigated draconian measures to keep people off the streets and reduce the risk of the virus spreading. They have swift and extensive testing procedures in place.

It shows the virus will eventually pass through, hopefully in a matter of months, but only if the health crisis is finally addressed in a serious manner by government and the authorities. Despite initial rhetoric by the government, this is definitely not business as usual or a conspiracy by the media and the Democratic Party. And the U.S. does not have the same resources in place as China and South Korea.

Amidst this mayhem, PRWeek will continue to bring you all the essential day-to-day content about the PR and communications industry, including account wins and losses, people moves, case studies and trend analysis. Most importantly, we will also double down on our coverage of the coronavirus and COVID-19 crisis.

Now is the time to look out for each other, be sensible, to avoid large gatherings of people and, most of all, to wash our hands thoroughly.

Stay safe out there.