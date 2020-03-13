Elastics firm Stretchline appoints agency for global brief

It is the first time Stretchline has engaged in marketing communications outside of b2b.

John Doe’s brief includes helping to define the Stretchline brand in the digital world, build brand awareness, reach new online audiences and develop existing ones. The global brief covers the UK, EMEA, the US and China markets.

Stretchline Holdings chief business development officer Adam Collier said: “We’re delighted to welcome John Doe to Stretchline. We run on a culture of innovation and excellence, and John Doe is just the agency partner to help us take this further. We’re looking forward to working together.”

John Doe managing director Magin Trewhella added: “We are delighted to have been brought on board by Stretchline. Their innovative spirit and progressive mindset struck a chord with us from day one. This isn’t just about building a campaign, it’s about building a brand, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Creativebrief helped run the pitch process for Stretchline.