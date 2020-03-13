Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Golin has won an account from the candy Nerds, expanding its work for parent company Ferrara. The agency search began last November when the brand issued an RFP. The Interpublic Group agency received the nod in December and began working on the account at the start of the year.

There are ways for brands to combat internet disinformation because it is predictable and can be managed, says Robert Matney, MD at Yonder. There are systems at play on social media that are responsible for disinformation, he says, and they are identifiable.

A Chinese official says the U.S. may have deliberately spread the coronavirus. On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted "it might be the US army" that brought the coronavirus to China. His tweet puts an official stamp on a conspiracy theory circulating on Chinese social media; that U.S. military athletes were deliberately infected before visiting China in October for the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan. (Quartz)

President Trump canceled hundreds of campaign events temporarily and his campaign and the Republican National Committee are shifting all current events online, RNC officials told ABC News. Trump's election ground operation had planned a "national week of training" with events across the country. (ABC) Also, several international political leaders are quarantined or infected, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, quarantined for two weeks after his wife tested positive. The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli is self-isolating for two weeks, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is waiting for the results of a test and nine U.S. lawmakers are in self-quarantine. French officials are reporting infections, including some MPs and the Culture Minister Franck Riester. (CNN) The UK's junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive as has Peter Dutton, Australian home affairs minister. (Washington Post)

South Korea, accused of being too free with coronavirus patient information, is changing the way it communicates about the outbreak. On Friday, the director of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is writing new guidelines to stop local governments from releasing information not required for quarantine and prevention work. Korean health authorities have tracked patients via immigration, public transportation, credit card, and smartphone GPS data and some of that information has been released to inform others who may have been exposed. People have used the information to identify patients and publicly condemn them for traveling while sick. (Associated Press)