Greenhouse PR appoints BCW's Jo Swift as MD

Swift will oversee Greenhouse PR’s London and Bristol offices. Her appointment follows two years of rapid growth during which the agency has grown annual revenues by 50 per cent to £3m.

Greenhouse PR specialises in working with pioneers in social and environmental change, and has a mission to accelerate climate action.

Swift, who brings more than 20 years’ experience to the business, has most recently been working as chief integration officer for BCW UK, overseeing the merger of Cohn & Wolfe and Burson Marsteller and the integration of more than 200 staff in the London office.

Prior to that, she was deputy managing director of Cohn & Wolfe’s corporate team and worked on campaigns for clients including Ferrero, Lloyds Banking Group, Tetra Pak, Warburtons, Diageo and Royal Mail.

She said that her move was prompted by her interest in and concern about the climate crisis, and a “desire to use her skills to drive positive social and environmental change”.

“I am so impressed by Greenhouse PR and energised by its values-led ethos, people and outstanding work. It is exciting to join the company at such an interesting time in its evolution as the agency launches new services in public affairs and digital, in addition to a focus on driving behaviour change,” she said.

“There has never been a greater or more urgent need to use effective communications to scale positive change, and I feel privileged to join such a pioneering and inspiring team.”

Greenhouse PR founder and chief executive Anna Guyer added: “With growing significance and recognition of the seriousness of climate change, we need the very best PR professionals to be using their skills and talents to help accelerate climate action and deliver real impact.

"Jo is highly driven, strategically brilliant and has exemplary leadership skills – making her the ideal person to help lead the organisation during this period of growth.”