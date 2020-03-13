Good Relations hires Brands2Life creative director

Edwards spent 12 years at Brands2Life, working his way up from senior account executive to joint ECD.

He has worked on award-winning campaigns for brands including Virgin Media, Barclays and John Lewis.

He joins a 10-strong creative team led by executive creative director Ben Winter, who joined Good Relations last year with a remit to strengthen the creative output across PR and content.

Edwards is Winter’s third appointment, after Digitas creative pair Kelly Bugg (copywriter) and Jack Patarou (art director).

Good Relations chief executive Richard Moss said: “Creativity has been a driving force behind our significant growth and we’ve invested heavily in talent over the past six months to match the ambitions of the agency. These new hires give us an industry-leading creative capability.”

The firm's creative campaigns include 'There But Not There', Lidl ‘Chateaux Noir’, the B&Q ’Bee Pit Stop', and Avon’s UK launch of 'Stand4Her'.