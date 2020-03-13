Movers & Shakers: Golin, FHF, Ketchum, Clarity, 90TEN, Greenhouse, Good Relations and more

PA promotions across FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Comms agency FleishmanHillard Fishburn (FHF) has made two senior promotions in its public affairs practice. Tomos Davies has been named director, gaining responsibilities for business development, while Sara Williams has been promoted to associate director. In addition, the agency recently gained Samiah Anderson from FTI Brussels.

W Communications deputy MD to join Ketchum

Sophie Raine will move to Ketchum when she completes her maternity leave to take up the new role of consumer brand MD. Read more on this story here.

New publicity specialist at Organic

Organic, the film and television PR arm of Havas Media Group’s specialist culture, gaming, film and television offering, Target Group, has appointed television publicity specialist Christina Joyce as senior consultant, to strengthen its footprint within the UK and international television market and streaming space.

Good relations hires Brands2Life creative director

Good Relations has appointed Brands2Life joint ECD Ollie Edwards as earned creative director. Read more on this story here.

Golin appoints London group MD

Golin has appointed Ondine Whittington as its London group managing director – a role that oversees the leadership of Golin and its healthcare arm, Virgo Health. Read more on this story here.

Simplyhealth appoints new marketing director

Health and dental plan provider Simplyhealth has hired Chrissy Fice as marketing director. She will focus on delivering the marketing and brand strategy for the company, as well as driving sales growth and customer value.

Clarity hires ex-Archetype influencer lead for senior EU role

Following a run of 10 client wins in 2020, Clarity PR has appointed Archetype’s former head of influencer, Michael Gonzalez, to lead its client services and corporate strategy across Europe. Read more on this story here.

Genesis PR appoints new account executive

Ipswich-based PR and marketing agency Genesis has added to its team with the appointment of Naomi Day as account executive. She previously worked as a communities and marketing officer for Stowmarket Town Council, where she led the management of all social media accounts and organised a range of community-based events.

Greenhouse appoints MD from BCW

Specialist 'green agency' Greenhouse PR has hired BCW board director and chief integration officer Jo Swift to take up the new role of managing director. Read more on this story here.

90TEN appoints patient advocacy chief

Stephanie O’Hagan, who joined healthcare agency 90TEN in 2017 as associate director and leads on several of its global pharmaceutical accounts, has been promoted to senior associate director. Read more on this story here.