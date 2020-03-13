Pitch update: Airbnb, Berry Gardens, TISA, Promethean, Euro Car Parts and more

Cheese brief at The Hub

PR agency The Hub has been appointed by cheese manufacturer Lactalis Professional UK and Ireland as its retained trade communications partner after a competitive pitch. The agency will develop a Foodservice comms strategy for the brand, encompassing trade and customer marketing, content creation, public relations and social media.

Berry Gardens appoints PR agency for 'six-figure' brief

UK berry and stone fruit production and marketing group Berry Gardens has hired Sunny Side Up on a retained contract after a competitive pitch.

The CAN Group adds health and beauty client

The CAN Group has added genetics company REVIV to its portfolio of health and beauty clients. The agency will work with the brand on the launch of its new offering My Core, a DNA analysis and aftercare product. In addition, it will work to boost the profile of REVIV chief executive Sarah Lomas.

Airbnb books agency for corporate comms brief

Online real estate marketplace Airbnb has appointed Higginson Strategy to support the brand with a series of campaigns that highlight its contribution to communities around the UK.

Promethean appoints agency partner

B2B PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by Promethean, an online platform for interactive video overlays for live and video on demand, to establish the company’s position as a leader in the broadcast and AV industry. The agency will launch a media relations campaign, thought-leadership programme and press releases.

Membership body win for Cicero/AMO

The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA), the cross-industry financial services membership body, has appointed Cicero/AMO as its retained PR agency after a competitive pitch process. The agency will support TISA with an ongoing proactive media relations and stakeholder engagement programme.

Citypress wins brief for automotive client

Integrated comms agency Citypress has been appointed by automotive parts distributor Euro Car Parts as its lead social, trade and corporate PR advisor in the UK, following a competitive pitch.

Marylebone Village appoints comms agency

PR firm Sister London has been retained as the creative communications agency for Marylebone Village, owned by Howard de Walden Estate. The agency has been appointed to lead the PR, digital marketing and social media activity for the central London destination that includes a diverse collection of retailers, galleries, bars, pubs and restaurants.

Stretchline appoints agency to global brief

The world's biggest narrow fabric and elastics manufacturer, Stretchline, has appointed John Doe as its global strategic PR agency, following a competitive pitch process.