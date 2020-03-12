Golin grows Ferrara work by winning Nerds candy account

CHICAGO: Golin has won an account from the candy Nerds, expanding its work for parent company Ferrara.

The agency search began last November when the brand issued an RFP. Ferrara gave the Interpublic Group agency the nod in December and the firm began working on the account at the start of the year.

Golin has been tasked with increasing awareness for brands and boosting "consumer consideration" for back-to-school initiatives, according to a statement from Golin. Experiential will be part of the work, and the agency will help the brand build retail connections and work on in-store, digital and social activations. The firm will collaborate on agility marketing and activations for back-to-school, initially focusing on PR and influencers.

Golin began representing Ferrara near the start of last year. It is working with the company's Keebler Cookies, Black Forest, SweeTarts, Trolli, Laffy Taffy, Brach's and Seasonal Candy brands.

Ferrara is a part of the privately held Ferraro Group. Ferraro bought Keebler cookies and related businesses from Kellogg in a deal that closed last July for $1.3 billion.

Golin's revenue grew 5% in 2018 to $218 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report. In Q4 2019, the PR firms in Interpublic Group's Constituency Management Group posted revenue that was up slightly on an organic and as-reported basis in Q4. CMG also contains PR firms Weber Shandwick, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan/PMK and the Axis Agency, as well as specialist firms such as Jack Morton, FutureBrand and Octagon.