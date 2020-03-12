Praytell relationship with Moe's, Carvel, other Focus Brands ends

ATLANTA: Focus Brands has ended its relationship with Praytell as PR AOR for its Cinnabon, Carvel, Moe's Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and Jamba brands.

The agency is continuing to work as AOR for Focus Brands chain McAlister's Deli, said Angie Champsaur, the brand’s PR manager, via email.

Praytell started working with the brands in fall 2018. Agency founder Andy Pray confirmed the brand relationships have ended.

Moe’s Southwest Grill finished working with Praytell at the end of last month and started collaborating with M Booth on March 1 on a project basis. M Booth is planning and executing Moe’s media relations for Q2, said Lindsay Haynes, comms and PR director for Moe’s.

Hunter became Jamba’s PR AOR in January, said Sara Zwolski, Jamba PR and social media manager. Schlotzsky’s has been working with Babbit Bodner PR since September 2019, said Focus Brands PR director Loryn Franco.

“We are thrilled to partner with a brand like Schlotzsky’s, known for amazing sandwiches, great value, a storied past and promising future,” said Jennifer Bodner, CEO of Babbit Bodner. “Our work with them spans earned media, executive visibility, social strategy and community management, so we can help ensure integrated messaging to the customer, franchisees and new audiences.”

Marissa Sharpless, Carvel and Cinnabon’s newly minted director of PR and brand communications, said via email that the two brands were “not ready” to talk about new agency relationships. Until January, Sharpless was Cinnabon’s senior manager of PR and social media.

The company also promoted Lauren Bernath to director of digital marketing for Carvel in January from senior PR and social media manager.

Focus is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 50 countries. Its brands also include Seattle’s Best Coffee on some military bases and international markets.