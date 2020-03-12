Creatives band together to fight coronavirus racism with face masks

The coronavirus is officially a global pandemic.

But in the words of DDB Spain creative Alex Delgado Vidal, "We will find the coronavirus cure -- the only cure for racism is changing our minds."

He’s joined forces with creatives from shops including DDB, Anomaly, Droga5 and TBWA to combat a vile outbreak of racism amid global virus fears.

"#RacisimIsTheRealVirus" is a movement that invites people to design their own face mask, which will be amplified through a partnership with popular Spanish urban brand YesOuhYeah Apparel.

All proceeds will go to GlobalGiving.

In an open letter, the partnership wrote, "Dear Racism, this project has been launched by creatives partnering with YesOuhYeah Apparel to fight against you.

"We decided to take action because we cannot believe that in the 21st century, while the world is facing a coronavirus outbreak, a much worse virus is rapidly escalating -- YOU.

"Your followers are pointing their fingers at others, denying their freedom, hurting something more painful than their skin, their roots. But let us tell you something; we still have faith in humanity. Maybe you are winning today, but our masks are gonna be ready tomorrow.

"So, please, Go fuck yourself! Peace."

Alex added, "This project is the result of great teamwork with my colleagues Patricia Medeiros, Paula Cabanillas and Loren Ilie; without them, that wouldn't be possible. We've fought a lot to make it real."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.