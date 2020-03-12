'I have a magpie attitude to inspiration' - What Inspires Me, with Ogilvy's Andrew Soar

Artists and activism

I started this crazy PR journey at a brilliant arts and culture agency called Idea Generation, and Hector Proud’s stellar (but sadly no longer) company shaped me completely. It turned a love of the arts into a full-blown obsession.

I admire art and artists of all forms, be that visual, performance, sculpture, illustration – people who work without commission or a brief and just create.

My favourites are varied; from Basquiat to Schneemann, McQueen to Eliasson, Baldwin to Prager and Roosegarde to Guo-Qiang. They are all artists as well as activists, conveying messages about inequality, social empowerment, diversity, visibility and the environment.

Activism and the arts go hand-in-hand and have provided some of the most awe-inspiring work of recent years. Extinction Rebellion’s pink boat at Oxford Circus, the colourful posters for Fridays for Future, the Trojan Horse for BP or not BP, or the stunning performance piece We Are Here by Jeremy Deller are just some examples of art activism. (Pictured: a video still from Ashes 2002-2015 by Steve McQueen)

Experience and set designers

As much as I love art, it can be stuffy. You walk around alone and when you do talk, you whisper. It’s hardly the optimum experience, is it?

That is why experience and, especially, shared experience design is so compelling. It’s created purely with the audience in mind. There’s a reason why it has become so popular, sharing an experience, embracing the communal nature of how we derive meaning of something, makes us ask questions of ourselves.

When creating immersive theatre, a set, or even an Instagram gallery (which only Color Factory has nailed), you have to understand how the audience will co-produce that experience with you, so to speak.

You need to think: how will they act and react at different points? What route would they take, and what would they engage with more than others? What would be the minimal viable product and what would be the all-in package? And, more importantly, what would they do when they leave? What story would they tell?

Sounds familiar, right?

(Pictured: set designer Es Devlin at a stage setting at the Almeida Theatre in London's Angel)

Spaces, places and sounds

I'm always on the lookout; I have a magpie attitude to inspiration, seeking it from all manner of spaces, places, sounds and sources. I am an acute observer of life, spending hours just watching the world unfold and seeing how culture comes together around us.

It is always a great source of stimuli that are added to a virtual scrapbook to draw upon at a later date.

Diversity of thought is a huge problem in this industry. We live in a fantastically diverse nation and I love the beauty in that. So, to stay as ‘in touch’ as I can be for a 40-year-old, it is important to soak up the world around me, to walk around, to travel, to seek new settings, to speak to people, to listen in and to understand the young 'uns making waves. (Pictured: Barbican Conservatory)

Peers and family

While this about what inspires me to come up with better ideas, the crux of it is really what inspires me to do better every day and, if we are honest, keep doing this job. The answer to that is: those around me.

It’s my mates, peers, the gangs from back in the day who are now superstars, my family – my brother Rob (pictured) is ridiculously brilliant.

When they come up with something impressive, it inspires me to come up with something equally great.

