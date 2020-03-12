Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

We can finally reveal the PRWeek Global Awards 2020 shortlist, featuring some of the world's best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and comms pros. The winners will be announced at a gala awards night on May 19 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London. Check out the full 2020 shortlist.

The White House press office is clarifying remarks from Trump’s coronavirus address. President Donald Trump initially stated that the administration would ban all travel from Europe to the United States, the ban would also apply to trade and cargo between the U.S. and Europe and major health insurers would waive co-pays on coronavirus treatment. Here are the major clarifications: The travel ban will not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents currently abroad; trade will not be affected; and major health insurers only agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, not treatments.

The National Basketball Association suspended its season after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of [Wednesday's] schedule of games until further notice,'' the league said in a statement Wednesday night. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.” The NBA is expected to address next steps with teams during a call with the board of governors today. On Monday, Gobert joked about the virus with reporters, touching all of their tape recorders and microphones.

Will the National Hockey League follow suit? After the NBA’s announcement, the NHL released a statement explaining that it is “continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options.” The league said it expects to have a further update today.

In other coronavirus news: It’s already leading to layoffs; California governor Gavin Newsom called for all public gatherings to be cancelled; and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have the virus.