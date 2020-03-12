W Communications deputy MD to join Ketchum

Raine joined W Communications as an associate director in 2014 and has been deputy MD for the past three years. She told PRWeek she was unable to reveal details about her new role at the time of writing.

Raine announced she was leaving W in a LinkedIn post.

She said: “When I started at W, I was an associate director, the 24th member of staff and single. I leave the agency as deputy MD, with over 100 employees and as a mother of two," she said.

“I feel privileged to have worked with so many talented people and have made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“I’m moving into a very exciting role, which I can’t wait to share very soon.”

W Communications MD and founder Warren Johnson said: "We wish her luck in her new role when she starts back from maternity leave later in the year."