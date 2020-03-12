Publicis Groupe UK hires Global's comms director to new role

Conroy joins from Global, where she was communications director and led external comms for its media and entertainment business, including radio stations Capital, LBC and Classic FM.

She will report to Publicis Groupe UK chief executive Annette King and oversee communications teams at agencies across the group, including MSL.

Conroy brings 20 years of experience and has been a communications director at Saatchi & Saatchi, where she advised media clients including Associated Newspapers, JCDecaux, Outdoor Plus and Sky.

She has also worked with brands including Holiday Inn, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Levi’s, Microsoft and Procter & Gamble.

“Eleanor has a wealth of experience and the ambition and dynamism required to steer our communications as we continue to grow the business,” King said.

Conroy added: “The momentum and energy at Publicis Groupe UK is palpable. I’m looking forward to working with Annette and the team to nurture the communications expertise within the group and the agencies, and bring the 'Power of One' story to life.”