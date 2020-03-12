Engine MHP handles biggest AIM listing in 2020 with restructuring firm win

FRP’s shares began trading on 6 March. The company's recent work includes the administration of clothing firm and retailer Bonmarché and bakery chain Patisserie Valerie.

The news following the expansion of MHP's Capital Markets division, which last month announced it was expanding the team with two senior hires: James Midmer from betting firm Flutter PLC and James Bavister from City broker Peel Hunt.

In the last two years the team has won new clients including the FTSE 100 energy group SSE, The Restaurant Group, Speedy Hire and Costain and advised on financial restructurings including Arcadia and Four Seasons Health Care.

Oliver Hughes, head of capital markets at MHP, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at FRP Advisory on its landmark IPO and look forward to continuing to support it as a listed company. Since the turn of the year we have seen a revival in the UK IPO market, and we look forward to advising both newly listed companies and private firms looking to access the capital markets.”

MHP and Mischief recently moved into a new shared space in central London.

The move marked the culmination of a process that began last year with the announcement that both teams would come together under the Engine brand to create a 200-strong operation.