PRWeek US postpones annual awards gala

PRWeek has decided to postpone next week’s planned annual awards show in New York City until later this year in light of concerns around the current COVID-19 health pandemic.

The PRWeek Awards were set to be handed out at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, March 19, but will now be moved to later this year. This action has been taken due to risks associated with the spread of coronavirus in the New York area and concerns about the health and wellbeing of everyone associated with the event.

“The safety of our stakeholders, customers, event attendees and staff has always been of paramount importance to our brand,” said PRWeek VP, editorial director Steve Barrett. “The show must go on. And it will. Just not in March this year. We look forward to reconvening everyone for the biggest night in PR later in 2020.”

The COVID-19 disease has spread across over 100 countries and killed more than 4,000 people. It was today officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the first time an outbreak has been elevated to such status since "swine flu" in 2009.

“These are extraordinary circumstances that demand extraordinary action,” said Barrett. “In doing this, we highly value the continued support of all our guests and sponsors. It is regrettable, but this is the right thing to do.”

Anyone with further enquiries about the rearranged event or anything else to do with the PRWeek Awards 2020 should contact Maggie Keller on Haymarket Media’s events team.