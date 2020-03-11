Impossible Foods brings on Tesla vet Keely Sulprizio as comms director

REDWOOD CITY, CA: Impossible Burger parent company Impossible Foods has brought on Tesla alum Keely Sulprizio as director of communications.

Sulprizio started in the newly created role in February. She reports to Impossible Foods chief communications officer Rachel Konrad.

Sulprizio’s focus is on building out a new function within the corporate comms team focused on financial and internal comms, along with reputation and crisis management, Konrad told PRWeek. Sulprizio has one direct report, internal comms specialist Malaika Murphy-Sierra.

“[Sulprizio] will help me do everything I have been trying to do largely alone for the last several years,” said Konrad.

Sulprizio is one of three people that directly report to Konrad. The other two are Jessica Appelgren, VP of comms, responsible for product and sustainability comms, events and influence; and Giselle Guerrero, VP of comms, overseeing Impossible’s creative team.

“As more and more blue-chip investors join Impossible Foods, we need to be much more proactive in communicating our financial scenarios,” Konrad added.

Sulprizio was most recently global comms director for Tesla. Before Konrad joined Impossible Foods in 2016, she also worked in the car industry for eight years, directing comms for Tesla and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

“I am always looking for people who are mission-driven, specifically around sustainability,” said Konrad. “She has been working at Tesla for several years, so she understands what it’s like to work with a brilliant, visionary founder and CEO. Tesla and Elon Musk created demand for electric vehicles. In exactly the same way, Impossible Foods is creating demand for plant-based meat.”

Earlier this year at CES, Impossible Foods debuted its latest product: Impossible Pork.