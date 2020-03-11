Femme honorees blazing a trail in changing times

Bruce Springsteen is a recurring theme in the fifth class of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme, which honors outstanding women in the PR industry.

Self-proclaimed “Jersey girls” Carrie Brown, U.S. brands and North America communications lead at Sanofi, and Citi’s head of corporate comms Jennifer Lowney both named "Thunder Road" their favorite song. And Golin’s vice chair Ellen Ryan Mardiks is also a big fan of “The Boss.”

American Songwriter magazine describes "Thunder Road" as a “long-playing narrative about small-town kids dreaming of what lies beyond the horizon as the sun goes down on a sweaty summer night.”

And the musical tastes of our honorees provide a fascinating insight into the qualities that propelled them to success in PR.

Hotwire global CEO Barbara Bates loves the Dixie Chicks’ "Wide Open Spaces," about a young woman who sets out on her own to blaze a trail. RF|Binder CEO Amy Binder is all about Bob Dylan’s "The Times They Are a-Changin’."

McGraw-Hill’s CCO Catherine Mathis raves about "The Room Where It Happens" from the musical Hamilton. ViacomCBS’ EVP of comms Liza Burnett Fefferman loves Beyoncé’s "Run the World."

The profiles of our 16 honorees show they feel the PR profession is underappreciated and deserves far more recognition for the value it provides to businesses.

But rest assured these times are changing and the Hall of Femme Class of 2020 has moved beyond dreaming of what lies beyond the horizon, has blazed its own trail, is in the room where it happens and is set to run the PR world.