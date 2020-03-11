Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek unveiled its 2020 Hall of Femme class this morning, honoring top women executives from across the PR industry, including communications leaders from best-of-class agencies and companies such as Citibank. ICYMI: here’s PRWeek’s Women to Watch list that debuted on Tuesday.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has passed the 1,000 mark. Here’s how it’s affecting PR agencies: Edelman is in “coronavirus lockdown” in the United Arab Emirates, temporarily closing both its Abu Dhabi and Dubai offices after an employee tested positive for the virus. Yesterday, the staff of Edelman DC was told to work from home for a week after a staffer had contact with someone who contracted the virus, according to Politico.

How it’s affecting the greater business world: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to drop 700 points this morning after yesterday’s big gains due to uncertainty about Washington’s response to the virus, according to CNBC. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde warned leaders that they face a 2008-like economic disruption unless they act quickly, according to Bloomberg. More universities are taking classes online and airlines are canceling flights due to lack of demand. And Coachella’s cancelation is also a blow to Airbnb, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One small silver lining: The Treasury Department is set to push back the April 15 tax filing deadline, according to The Wall Street Journal. But don’t start to procrastinate yet. There’s no final decision on an extension, which would likely be part of a stimulus effort.

It was another super Tuesday indeed for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is within sight of the Democratic nomination just weeks after his campaign was left for dead. Calls are growing louder for rival Bernie Sanders to exit the race after losing the pivotal Michigan primary. Reading the tea leaves: Sanders did not address supporters last night from Vermont.