Havas Group acquires majority stake in Cicero

Cicero will integrate into AMO – Havas Group’s global strategic advisory network – and will fully rebrand as Cicero/AMO.

PRWeek revealed in Janaury that the firm was joining Maitland and other agencies in Havas' global AMO network.

Cicero/AMO will focus on corporate PR, public affairs, market research and digital communication.

It will work across corporate, brand, political and regulatory campaigns in all major business sectors from offices in London, Brussels and Dublin.

Cicero/AMO chief executive Jeremy Swan said: “This is a key milestone in the Cicero story. We are now part of one of the world’s largest communications groups and a network of specialist strategic advisors further strengthening our international offering.”

Iain Anderson (pictured), executive chairman of Cicero/AMO, said the need for specialist market and regulatory understanding has become a “must-have” for businesses.

"This deal ensures we will stay ahead of the curve. We will combine our world-class services to create the leading strategic communications offer and access the specialisms, expertise and creativity of both the AMO and the Havas networks. I want to thank our talented team and I am certain our clients will feel the benefit," he said.

Maitland/AMO chief executive Neil Bennett said many aspects of communications and reputation management are becoming more connected.

“Clients have been telling us for some time that this is what they are looking for, and we are hitting the ground running in 2020 with a strategic vision,” he added.

AMO is present in 11 countries, with consultancies based in London, Paris, New York, Washington, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich, Montreal, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Milan.

In 2019, the AMO Network advised on 237 M&A deals with a value of $354bn.

“This is part of a broad strategic move to develop AMO's capability in public affairs and policy, as governments around the world are becoming more interventionist in corporate affairs, particularly around M&A and governance,” said AMO chairman Angus Maitland.