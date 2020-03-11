Edelman UAE in 'coronavirus lockdown'

Several sources told PRWeek Middle East that the member of staff reportedly had returned from a European trip and was diagnosed with the virus, amid rising global concern over the rapidly expanding outbreak.

An Edelman spokesperson said: “We can confirm one of our employees in the Middle East has tested positive for COVID-19. We are in close communication with that employee and providing all the necessary support. We are also taking precautions which includes working remotely.



“Our focus is the health and safety of our employees and supporting our clients during this period.”

It reportedly led to the decision to temporarily close Edelman’s UAE operations - staff are being asked to work remotely and not come in to the firm’s offices. Its Abu Dhabi offices are based in twofour54 - the capital’s media hub - while its Dubai offices are located in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers development.

The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide neared 120,000 by Wednesday morning, with more than 80,000 in China and more than 10,000 in Italy.

Both Iran and South Korea now have around 8,000 confirmed cases and other nations are suggesting they will reach similar levels soon.

Edelman has more than 5,500 employees in 65 cities worldwide.

Edelman UAE opened its first office, in Abu Dhabi, in 2008 and is one of the fastest growing operations in Edelman’s global network.

