Footwear brand ECCO appoints comms agency in UAE

Catch Communications will work towards supporting the brand with communications and PR strategy around new collection launches lined up for 2020.

Catch will also work towards creating brand awareness and strengthening ECCO's presence in the region through a series of 'new age' marketing tactics, including community-focused events, influencer marketing campaigns and press seeding for existing and new launches in the UAE and wider GCC region.

“ECCO is a fantastic brand and one we are delighted to be representing,” said Injeel Moti, managing director of Catch Communications.

"The brand has several launches taking place in 2020 across all 18 stores in the UAE, including a couple of new ones. It is an exciting time for the brand and we look forward to supporting their mission.”

Founded in Denmark in 1963, ECCO is a global leader in comfort footwear for men, ladies and kids.

