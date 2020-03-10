Golin appoints London group MD

Whittington, managing director of Golin’s healthcare communications agency, Virgo Health, takes up her new role with immediate effect.

Golin’s previous London MD, Bibi Hilton, took on a role as the Interpublic Group lead for Unilever in November.

Whittington has led the 50-strong Virgo Health team for the past four years, and has worked at the agency for 13 years.

During her tenure, Virgo posted strong growth and built a “highly specialist global healthcare hub of excellence” in London, transitioning from a founder-led business into a network agency. Under her watch, the business also relocated from Richmond to Golin’s offices in central London.

She will report to Golin’s global chief executive, Matt Neale, who became the sole CEO of Golin in December, when Jon Hughes exited the agency.

“Ondine brings unparalleled agency leadership to Golin London. We went out to the market to find the right hire for this critical role, but soon realised that the perfect candidate was already in our family,” Neale said.

“During her time at Virgo Health, Ondine has demonstrated an incredible ability to drive growth, build client relationships, collaborate and assemble integrated teams. Most importantly, she knows how to build and motivate high-performing teams, balanced with a truly inclusive and supportive working culture."

Whittington added: “Golin’s unique G4 model, fused with specialist talent across health, corporate purpose, technology and deep consumer expertise, puts us at the forefront of our industry and able to offer clients a more progressive, intelligent approach to PR that earns brands attention, respect and fame.

"While both the Virgo and Golin brands will remain distinct entities, the new group MD role will allow me to unlock the collective strength of our exciting proposition and brilliant people, while creating efficiencies and value for clients.”