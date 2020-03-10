PRWeek Global Awards shortlist revealed

The seventh global awards gala is scheduled for Tuesday 19 May at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London. Click here for tickets and more information – the 'early bird' deadline for tickets is 27 March.

The PRWeek Globals Awards honours transformative work that demonstrates the highest standards across regions and territories, as well as the best teams, individuals and activations in the distinct markets of Asia-Pacific, LATAM, the Middle East and Europe.

A senior panel of expert industry judges has been lined up, chaired by Sabia Schwarzer, comms lead at financial services giant Allianz Group.

See the full shortlist below:

Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

'Dignity March' for Dignity March by APCO Worldwide

'Grab for Good' for Grab by Grab

'Love Myself: Test to Know What’s Best' for Taiwan AIDS Society and Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association by Golin

'Signs of Love - spreading ANZ’s #equalfuture message beyond Sydney' for ANZ Australia by Thrive PR + Communications

'Son Rise' for "SON RISE The Film”, a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency by Weber Shandwick

'The New Word' for Oatly by Edelman Hong Kong

Best Campaign: LATAM

'Heroes of the Community' for banQi by Sherlock Communications

'Let Your Hair Down – Suéltate El Pelo' for P&G, Pantene by MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil)

'Proving the value of Distance Learning in Latin America' for Instructure by Sherlock Communications

'“SEMPRE LIVRE, Sempre Juntas” A brand advocacy in favor of a natural conversation about menstruation' for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care - Stay Free Brand by FleishmanHillard Brasil

'Towards Life - Depression Without Taboo Campaign' for Pfizer Brasil by CDN Comunicação

'Visual Storytelling though Latin America' for Getty Images by Sherlock Communications

Best Campaign: Middle East

'#ICarryHerName' for Galler Chocolatier Beirut by GREY DOHA

'Laying a Foundation of True Tolerance: The Human Fraternity Meeting and the ?rst Papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula' for APCO Worldwide by APCO Worldwide

'MASTERS OF TODAY: SHOWCASING THE RELEVANCE OF REMBRANDT IN 2019: From the Dutch Golden Age to the #selfie' for Louvre Abu Dhabi by Louvre Abu Dhabi

'Oil & Gas 4.0 – Positioning ADNOC Globally as the National Oil Company of the Future' for The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

'The Inaugural Visit of Pope Francis to UAE' for UAE Ministry of Tolerance by markettiers

'X Marks the Spot' for Dubai International by Four Communications

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

'HIV GARAGE' for Gilead/90TEN by 90TEN

'Horizn Studios - Future Horizns' for Manifest by Manifest Group

'I Love My Balls' for The Peruvian League Against Cancer by Orange 360

'Let Your Hair Down – Suéltate El Pelo' for P&G, Pantene by MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil)

'"Life Lolli" – the first lollipop that can save lives' for Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) by Ketchum Germany

'The Pledge for Paternity Leave' for Dove Men+Care (Unilever) by Edelman

Consumer Launch

'#AcceptanceMatters' for Mastercard by Ketchum

'Cookies in Space Campaign Launches Hospitality to New Heights' for Hilton Brand Communications by Edelman

'Publication of The Testaments by Margaret Atwood' for VINTAGE, Penguin Random House by Vintage, Penguin Random House

'The Glenlivet Capsule Collection' for Pangolin by Pangolin

'The New Word' for Oatly by Edelman Hong Kong

'Missing Cats - #SaveArchie, A Roaring Success for National Geographic Society' by Tin Man

Corporate and Social Responsibility

'Good Things Come In Big Packages' for InterContinental Hotels Group by InterContinental Hotels Group

'HP Reinventing Sustainability' for HP Inc. by HP Inc.

'Inspiring the Extraordinary: AI for Good for HONOR' by Burson Cohn & Wolfe Hong Kong

'Nespresso RE:CYCLE' for Nespresso by Weber Shandwick

'Safe Water Network Initiative' for Honeywell Hometown Solutions by Weber Shandwick

Corporate Branding

'DO Black' for Doconomy by Hill+Knowlton Strategies

'Launching the Mitsubishi SpaceJet' for Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation by Edelman

'Proving the Value of Distance Learning in Latin America' for Instructure by Sherlock Communications

'The Recycled Logo' for Deep RiverRock by Edelman

'We Believe' for Gillette by Ketchum

Employee Communications

'Generation SESI SENAI' App for Brazilian National Confederation of Industry by FSB COMUNICAÇÃO LTDA

'Get to Know... – the Person Behind the Job Title' for Dentsply Sirona by Dentsply Sirona

'How Unilever successfully delivered its most ambitious internal engagement campaign ever, reaching over 150,000 employees in 190 countries' by Unilever

'Putting employees at the heart of business strategy' for AstraZeneca by Ruder Finn

'The ADNOC Way' for The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

'World's Largest Sales Call Week' for InterContinental Hotels Group by InterContinental Hotels Group

Global Agency

BCW

Edelman

Exceptional Is

Golin

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Weber Shandwick

Global Citizenship

'AB InBev at UNGA' for AB InBev by FleishmanHillard

'"A Call for Reform" – The 11th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey 2019' for ASDA'A BCW by ASDA'A BCW

'Girls4Tech' for Mastercard by Mastercard

'Son Rise' for "SON RISE The Film”, a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency by Weber Shandwick

'We Believe' for Gillette by Ketchum

'World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2019: Demand Better for World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition' by Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Global Content

'HSBC Navigator' for HSBC by HSBC

'Proving the value of Distance Learning in Latin America' for Instructure by Sherlock Communications

'The Macallan Conversations' for The Macallan by Citizen Relations

'We Believe' for Gillette by Ketchum

'Youth Ag Summit: Planting a Path towards Zero Hunger' for Bayer by Weber Shandwick

'Zippo: Fight Fire with Fire' for Zippo by DeVries Global

Global Creative Idea

'First Shave' for Gillette by Ketchum

'HUAWEI's Unfinished Symphony' for Red Consultancy and Huawei by Red Consultancy

'Project #ShowUs' for Dove by Golin

'The Glenlivet Capsule Collection' for Pangolin by Pangolin

'#ThisIsParenthood' for WaterWipes by Golin

'Tudder: Tinder for Cows' for Hectare Agritech by Octopus Group

Global Event Activation

'Mastercard RWC2019 Sponsorship Activation: Contactless Tackle' for Mastercard by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

'Seizing the Moment to Inform A Nation About Epilepsy' for UCB by Ketchum

'Visa Sponsorship Platform Stands for Gender Equality in Football at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™' for Visa Inc. by Access

Global Integration

'Happy Meal 40th Surprise Happy Meal' for McDonald's by Golin

'Holiday Inn We're There Campaign' for InterContinental Hotels Group by InterContinental Hotels Group

'LEGO Education SPIKE Prime – The Building Bricks to Confidence in Learning for LEGO Education' by WE Communications

'The Data Literacy Project' for Qlik by Brands2Life

'#ThisIsParenthood' for WaterWipes by Golin

Global PR Breakthrough

'Apply Thru' for McDonald's by Golin

'Emma Work Colleague Of The Future' for Fellowes by Golin

'Salvaging the Reputation of Fashion by Enabling the Industry to “Feel So Right” with TENCEL' for Lenzing AG by Burson Cohn & Wolfe

'Son Rise' for "SON RISE The Film”, a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency by Weber Shandwick

'Tudder: Tinder for Cows' for Hectare Agritech by Octopus Group

Global Professional – Agency

Alex Myers, founder and chief executive, Manifest

Chris Perry, chief innovation officer, Weber Shandwick

James Wright, CEO, Red Havas, and global chairman, Havas PR Global Collective

Global Professional – In House

Paul Cohen, senior vice president, chief communications officer, Visa Inc.

Trevor Hale, CCO/general manager, INFINITI Global Communications

Finola McDonnell, chief communications & marketing officer, Financial Times

Omar Zaafrani, senior vice-president, group communications, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Healthcare

'Breaking Depression: we are never beyond repair' for Janssen EMEA by Publicis Health

'Bübl Fashion' for Osteoporosis Canada and AMGEN Canada by Edelman

'Emma Work Colleague Of The Future' for Fellowes by Golin

'"Life Lolli" - the first lollipop that can save lives' for Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) by Ketchum Germany

'Not Every Disease is Visible' for Janssen-Cilag ltd. / Crohn's & Colitis UK by Evoke KYNE

'SickKids Airbnb' for SickKids Foundation by No Fixed Address

'Towards Life - Depression Without Taboo Campaign' for Pfizer Brasil by CDN Comunicação

International Agency

Clarity Global

Djembe Consultants

GCI Health

Manifest

Issues and Crisis

'PNB Back on Track' for Punjab National Bank by Genesis BCW

'Son Rise' for "SON RISE The Film”, a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency by Weber Shandwick

NEW – Best Agency in Asia Pacific

Golin Asia

Sling & Stone

WE Communications

Weber Shandwick

NEW – Best Agency in Europe (outside UK)

EM

M3 Public Relations

NEW – Best Agency in LATAM

LLYC

MileniumGroup

Sherlock Communications

Weber Shandwick

NEW – Best Agency in Middle East

APCO Worldwide

ASDA'A BCW

Four Communications

Hill+Knowlton Stategies METIA

Weber Shandwick MENAT

NEW – Best Campaign in Europe (outside UK)

'Checkouts of Thanks' for Friends of Glass by Weber Shandwick

'CTRL Cancer: Tackling Cancer Care Inequalities in Central & Eastern Europe' for Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group/Oncology by Porter Novelli

'HUAWEI's Unfinished Symphony' for Red Consultancy and Huawei by Red Consultancy

'Spoiler WHOPPER' for BURGER KING Deutschland GmbH by Emanate GmbH

'Viva La Vulva!' for Essity, Libresse by Ketchum UK

NEW – Best PR Professional in Asia Pacific

Trevor Hale, CCO/GM, INFINITI Motor Co.

Baxter Jolly, chief executive, Asia Pacific, Weber Shandwick

Jane Morgan, managing director, Golin

NEW – Best PR Professional in Middle East

Ziad Hasbani, CEO, Weber Shandwick MENAT

Sunil John, president – Middle East and founder, ASDA'A BCW

Omar Zaafrani, senior vice-president, group communications, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Non-profit

'D-Day 75 - The British Normandy Memorial' for Snappin' Turtle by Snappin' Turtle

'I Love My Balls for The Peruvian League Against Cancer' by Orange 360

'Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About' for The Canadian Centre for Child Protection by No Fixed Address

'SickKids Airbnb for SickKids Foundation' by No Fixed Address

'Son Rise' for "SON RISE The Film”, a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency by Weber Shandwick

'The China Tribunal: Making a Difference and Saving Lives' for The International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) by The Communication Group

Product Brand Development

'Heroes of the Community' for banQi by Sherlock Communications

'Railroad Ties' for Ancestry by Weber Shandwick

'Teddy Bear Repair' for Lysol by Access Brand Communications

'The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort' for Taco Bell by Edelman

'The Glenlivet Capsule Collection' for Pangolin by Pangolin

'Zippo: Fight Fire with Fire' for Zippo by DeVries Global

Public Sector

'Child Protection - Stop It Now!' for Lucy Faithfull Foundation by Four Communications

'I Love My Balls' for The Peruvian League Against Cancer by Orange 360

'"Life Lolli" - the first lollipop that can save lives' for Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf (KMSZ) by Ketchum Germany

'Mendeleev Explains' for Google Russia by Ketchum Moscow

'Tin Man & The Institution of Engineering and Technology – Life on Mars' for CLIENT by Tin Man

Click here for information and to book tickets.

Winners of the categories Best PR Professional in LATAM and Best Professional in Europe (outside UK) will be announced on the night. So will the Global Campaign of the Year, which will be chosen by PRWeek and the chair of jury.