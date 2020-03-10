Hill+Knowlton Strategies hires Chip Scarinzi as deputy tech lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Chip Scarinzi as SVP and deputy tech lead in the U.S.

Scarinzi started in the newly created role on February 24 and is based in San Francisco. He reports to the EVP of tech in the U.S., John Derryberry, according to a statement from H+K about his hire.

Scarinzi is working with Derryberry to extend the footprint of the agency’s U.S. tech practice, according to an H+K spokesperson. Derryberry was hired to lead the tech practice last October.

“[Scarinzi] is focusing on our people in tech, ensuring all feel connected to one another and our broader mission,” the spokesperson said via email. “And that they have a stake in what we’re building together. He’ll be providing counsel on client business across the portfolio and also driving business development.”

Prior to joining H+K, Scarinzi was an SVP at Ketchum’s tech practice, working with clients such as Kohler and TomTom. Ketchum did not immediately comment on Scarinzi’s move or its plans for his position at the agency.

Before Ketchum, according to LinkedIn, Scarinzi was a VP at Cohn & Wolfe (prior to its merger with Burson-Marsteller).

Scarinzi started his PR career with H+K in its New York office as an account coordinator, according to the firm’s statement.

H+K also recently hired John Gillooly to the newly created role of SVP of data and analytics in the U.S. He is based in New York and will lead measurement and analytics for all of the agency’s sectors.

Gillooly reports directly to H+K’s global head of content and publishing Vikki Willimott, according to a statement announcing the hire.

In February, H+K won the seven-figure PR account of data analytics company Alteryx. The WPP agency is handling media relations in order to secure coverage for Alteryx in business and technology publications read by business leaders, said Alteryx CMO Amy Heidersbach.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, revenue for H+K grew 3% to $400 million in 2018. In Q4 WPP’s PR firms, which also include BCW, Finsbury, Glover Park Group and others, reported a 0.1% revenue decrease.