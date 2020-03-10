Clarity hires ex-Archetype influencer lead for senior European role

Gonzalez brings more than 25 years of experience in providing media, corporate strategy and coaching consultancy to organisations in the UK, Europe, Asia, the US and the Americas.

He worked at Archetype and Bite, before it was acquired by Archetype, working with clients including Salesforce, Pret A Manger, BAE Systems and Microsoft.

Prior to that he worked at Lewis PR for 12 years, where he was head of media strategy and influencer relations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a press officer for European Union and Amnesty International, and wrote for GQ and Maxim magazines.

“I had the pleasure of working with Michael when he was at Bite and then at Archetype,” Clarity London managing director Rachel Gilley said.

“His track record as a global corporate and media strategist is second to none and demonstrates Clarity’s commitment to investing in the team and growing the services we want to deliver as an agency. Michael will be key to our success.”

Gonzalez said: “It’s an exciting time to join Clarity when the agency is growing so quickly and the team is brimming with energy and enthusiasm. The calibre and experience of the people working here, the company’s expansion plans and its growing client base made signing on the dotted line a no-brainer for me.”

Last year Clarity merged with Dynamo PR, and has doubled in size in the past year.

The agency also hired account director Erin Healey, who was a senior account manager at Mischief, to lead some of the agency’s “most strategic” clients.

Healy worked on well-known brands such as Impulse, Meantime Beers and Asda at Mischief, prior to which she spent four years working at Threepipe.

Clarity’s clients include ChargePoint, Hired and Neos. The agency recently forged a strategic partnership with The Brewery Network in Los Angeles.