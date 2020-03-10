The untold story of the woman behind Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Originally believed to be invented by Richard Hellman, documents in the brand’s archives indicate that his wife Margaret is the one who really deserves the credit.

In tribute to Margaret, the brand has released a limited run of bottles, featuring the ‘Hellwomann’s’ logo.



Margaret Vossberg, whose parents owned a delicatessen, married Hellmann in 1904, and they went on to set up their own deli. In 1913, the couple opened the doors to the Hellmann’s Delicatessen in New York.

The deli sold Margaret’s mother’s mayonnaise recipe, which was so popular, the couple began selling it in individual mason jars with a blue ribbon tied around the lid.

The blue ribbon remains a feature of the brand's packaging to this day.

Hellmann's is encouraging people to share similar untold stories of the female figures in their lives by using the #Hellwomann hashtag on Twitter. Selected participants will win one of the limited-edition bottles.

Rachel Chambers, marketing manager for Hellmann’s, said: “While information about Margaret’s life is limited, documents detailing the birth of the brand do credit her in the development of the creamy condiment.”

“This year, we’re highlighting Margaret Hellmann’s story in an effort to educate the UK about the beginnings of the brand that is now loved by so many. We’re hoping this will inspire the nation to share untold stories of the incredible women in their own lives.”

W Communications helped create the campaign with Hellmann's.