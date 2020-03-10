Watch: LNER launches ‘Flying Scotswoman’ to encourage women to work in rail

The iconic service will run from Edinburgh to London King’s Cross under the rebranded trains for all of this month.

An LNER survey of women across the UK found the primary reason women are not considering a job in the rail industry is due to perceptions that women's skills do not suit a job in the industry.

Six out of 10 women said the industry is not relevant to their skills or expertise, and 85 per cent of women of working age in the UK have never considered a career in rail.

LNER people director Karen Lewis said the rail industry needs to work harder to promote itself to women, who are missing out on career opportunities.

Lewis said: “There is a clear need for the industry to work together to demonstrate the unique opportunities on offer with a career in rail, and by doing so to help drive an increase in the number of women in the workplace.”

Lewis said LNER bucks the trend with women making up 42 per cent of their workforce, compared to an industry average of 16 per cent. In addition, half of LNER’s executive board is also female.

“Rail offers competitive salaries and a multitude of opportunities to progress careers, which we know are important factors for women in the working world of 2020," Lewis explained.