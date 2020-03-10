Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

10 MARCH

• Advertising Week Europe, which was due to take place in London from 16-19 March, has been postponed

• Hybrid comms agency Unity, reputational risk law firm Schillings, and crisis comms and consultancy Vigo have joined forces to create a multidisciplinary COVID-19 readiness and response team

9 MARCH

• Shares in the big global holding groups fell to a fresh low when financial markets opened this morning (Monday), as coronavirus jitters continue

• What happened to two PR professionals who became part of the coronavirus story, on a personal as well as professional basis?

• 'It's unclear what the long-term impact will be for marketing & communications' – PRWeek spoke to Edelman EMEA chief Ed Williams to discuss trading in 2019 and so far this year

4 MARCH

• Coronavirus: How global holding groups are handling the outbreak

• Integrated communications agency PLMR has become the latest firm to launch a dedicated coronavirus offering as the outbreak of COVID-19 shows no sign of letting up

• Some of the Government’s best comms people are being drafted into a Cabinet Office ‘war room’ in a bid to win the information war over the coronavirus, while the World Health Organization is warning of a fake news “infodemic”. More here

3 MARCH

Coronavirus: 'Panic more infectious than virus' for hard-hit travel industry – PRWeek in-depth analysis

• 'It’s going to get worse for agencies before it gets better' – comment from Julia Herd, founder and MD of Five in a Boat

2 MARCH

'Why do they even have a comms team' – LBC presenter criticises Public Health England over coronavirus response

