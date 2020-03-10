Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The women reshaping the future of the comms industry. PRWeek is honoring 21 trailblazing women in its 2020 Women to Watch class. Read about the honorees here. And stay tuned for the announcement of PRWeek’s 2020 Hall of Femme honorees on March 11.

Trump’s campaign team is hitting back at Twitter’s “manipulated media” label. President Donald Trump’s campaign COO Michael Glassner wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, general counsel Vijaya Gadde and public policy director Carlos Monje formally requesting that the platform apply the label to a "doctored and deceptively edited" video Joe Biden’s campaign tweeted of Trump last week. This comes after Twitter slapped the label on a tweet from Trump comms director Dan Scavino that included an edited video of Biden seemingly endorsing Trump.

Professional sports leagues are closing locker rooms and clubhouses to news media over coronavirus concerns. In a joint statement, the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS said, “Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting." The major change in media policy will go into effect on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola Company is holding a coronavirus test drill. Although no one at the company has been diagnosed with the virus, all staffers at its Atlanta HQ are working remotely on Tuesday only. Coke spokeswoman Ann Moore told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “This is simply a drill to evaluate our business continuity plans and ensure that we would be able to operate effectively if we should ever need to close our offices at any time in the future.”

Qwoted is defaulting its gender filter to “female” all week, in an extended celebration of International Women’s Day. Qwoted, a platform journalists use to disseminate source requests, will show reporters female sources first. Users will need to reset the gender filter if they would like to see male experts, Qwoted cofounder Dan Simon told PRWeek via email.