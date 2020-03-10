Jack Whitehall is dumped in a field in Google Pixel 4 spot

Google has recruited comedians Jack Whitehall and Michael Dapaah for a two-minute film intended to profile the capabilities of Google Assistant.

Created by MediaMonks, "Google Pixel 4 presents Jack Whitehall and Michael Dapaah lost in the countryside" sees the two men dropped off in a field in south-east England and told to make their way home using only Google’s voice service.

It was directed through MindsEye by Ben Green, whose credits include Carpool Karaoke and British Airways’ celeb-packed in-flight safety video. Whitehall and Dapaah, meanwhile, were previously seen exchanging funnies in backstage coverage of the 2018 Brit Awards.

The film draws attention to features of the latest version of Google Assistant, such as Continued Conversation, which allows users to ask follow-up queries without having to say "Hey Google" each time.

Jennifer Fong, UK Pixel product marketing manager at Google, said: "Our vision at Google is to be more helpful to everyone, everywhere. This campaign really brings that to life. We love the way both Jack and Michael really capture and demonstrate the Google way of doing things."

Discussing the creation of the film, Jon Biggs, executive creative director at MediaMonks UK, said: "There was a lovely simplicity of purpose in the way our teams worked together. There's not a lot of room for the traditional back and forth between agency and client, because there's no time in a project this fast.

"MediaMonks, Halpern [the PR agency] and Google worked a bit like a rapid-response team, crafting the narrative together around the power of the Google Assistant and the personalities of Jack and Michael."

