LTA serves up new agency roster

Independent media agency The Kite Factory has also been brought in, as the LTA’s media planning and buying agency, following a pitch process run by Creativebrief.

The&Partnership will be responsible for brand strategy, creative, content, social and PR, while The Kite Factory will lead media strategy, planning, execution and delivery of all paid campaigns.

The LTA – the governing body of tennis in the UK – rebranded last year and devised a new strategy to broaden the sport's appeal. It also hired Richard Daish as marketing and commercial director in June 2019.

The&Partnership has been tasked with delivering the LTA’s vision to make the sport more "relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable for all”.

This includes creating a “larger cultural impact” for tennis and extending the sport’s appeal to a wider audience across the UK.

“Our ambition is to show that tennis is truly a sport for anyone, by challenging perceptions and through innovative consideration around how we activate our people, products and with our partners,” Daish said.

“We are impressed with the creative, game-changing and cutting-edge approach demonstrated by both The&Partnership and The Kite Factory. We are looking forward to working with both agencies at this exciting time for our sport.”

The first task for The&Partnership is to develop a "new creative platform" to broaden the appeal of the sport and deliver "audience-focused campaigns". The Kite Factory will develop a media plan to support the campaign calendar.

"We are delighted to be working with the LTA, joining it on its mission to transform the perception of tennis in the UK,” The&Partnership managing director Steve Parker said.

“It has an inspiring vision for ‘brand tennis’ and we look forward to partnering with [the organisation] to make the game more relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable for all.”

The LTA represents more than 590,000 members and works with schools, volunteers, coaches and venues across the country.

Based at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, south-west London, the body also manages the main UK tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon, including the Nature Valley Open (Nottingham), the Nature Valley Classic (Birmingham), the Fever-Tree Championships (The Queen's Club, London) and the Nature Valley International (Eastbourne).