Citypress wins social and PR brief for automotive client

The agency will deliver a series of integrated campaigns that address the strategic challenges facing the UK’s independent garage workshop sector, one of the brand's core trade markets.

The brief includes Euro Car Parts’ 'always-on social content and paid social' activity, covering both its motor industry and consumer audiences, and trade and corporate communications.

Euro Car Parts operates a nationwide network of more than 330 outlets and employs over 12,000 people. It makes 124 deliveries every minute to automotive aftermarket trade and retail customers.

The distributor's corporate communications director, Helen Robinson, said: “Our trade customers face an unprecedented level of disruption from new car technology and shifting consumer habits. It’s our responsibility, as the biggest player in our sector, to help them to futureproof their businesses."

Citypress director Ricky Ambury described the company as a "significant new addition" to the agency's client portfolio.

“It has a unique communications challenge in trying to engage a highly fragmented and complex market of consumer audiences alongside thousands of independent garages in towns and cities across the UK," he added.