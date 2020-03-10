Airbnb books agency for corporate comms brief

The agency will support Airbnb’s corporate and policy communications team in a brief to promote the "positive impact the company has had on travel in Great Britain".

Higginson Strategy partner John Higginson said: “Airbnb has completely transformed the way people travel across the globe.”

“We are excited to support the impressive UK communications team as it shares the positive impact Airbnb has on Great Britain.”

In February, Airbnb management app Nestify hired Frank for a corporate PR and thought-leadership programme.

The agency was tasked with delivering corporate PR services as well as positioning Nestify experts as authoritative commentators on the UK housing market.

Airbnb appointed Hope&Glory as its consumer PR partner in 2015.