APCO Worldwide announces new director

Rasheed Abu Bakar (pictured) has joined APCO Worldwide’s leadership team in Asia as a director, and will report to James Yi, managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea.

Abu Bakar was most recently account director at The Hoffman Agency Singapore and Indonesia where he developed multi-market comms programmes across APAC. He has also provided strategic counsel to companies like Google, Rosatom, Neste, Avast, PayPal, EMC and RSA.

“Southeast Asia’s growth within this decade will largely depend on corporations and governments getting basic fundamentals right. They will need to get trade agreements right and create strong public-private partnerships,” he said.

“For example, the growing middle class in emerging markets like Indonesia will bring about an abundance of opportunities and I look forward to partnering our clients to maximise the region’s potential.”

Yi said: “The first quarter of 2020 has been filled with a host of ongoing, as well as completely unexpected political uncertainties and community crises which are putting our best communicators through their paces. As Asian leaders in the private and public sector continue to navigate this region, they are seeking counsel from experts who are deeply embedded in the issues and the markets. Rasheed’s experience in the industry and directly with Indonesia will complement APCO’s focus for the region.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia