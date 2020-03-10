Milk & Honey PR appoints client director

Maggie Gaston (pictured) joins the independent startup from Lewis where she was account director. In her new role, she will work alongside managing director Caroline Addy.

“The opportunities that come with joining a business at the start of its journey are incredibly exciting,” said Gaston. “I’m looking forward to focusing on my personal and career growth, as well as championing Milk & Honey’s B Corp values – something I’m very passionate about. I’m ready for a new challenge and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Addy said: “Making the move from a global to a startup agency shows Maggie’s bravery and belief in herself. This appointment is an important milestone for us in the region. I’m delighted to have such an experienced PR consultant and people-focused leader by my side.”

Milk & Honey expanded from London to Sydney in November last year.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia