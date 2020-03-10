Maritime crisis agencies consolidate under Witt O’Brien’s

Maritime crisis and corporate communications agencies Navigate PR, Navigate Response, Response Asia, and Helix Media (together known as Navigate) have been acquired by Witt O’Brien’s, a subsidiary of maritime services company Seacor.

Navigate is specialised in strategic communications for the global maritime sector and is based in London and Singapore. The group supports the owners and managers of more than 4,000 vessels across several asset classes while representing maritime organisations across a range of corporate comms services.

Navigate’s founders Mike Elsom, Bill Lines in London and Ed Ion in Singapore will continue in their leadership roles and will report to managing director Sean Fitzgerald.

“This acquisition broadens our support for the maritime industry at a critical time,” said Tim Whipple, CEO of Witt O’Brien’s.

“Ship owners and managers face an evolving range of disruptions that can put their operations and reputations at risk. These include disease pandemics, cyber-attack, hurricanes, and oil spills. We believe the best approach is to integrate outstanding emergency management with effective crisis communications.”

