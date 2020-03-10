Golin Hong Kong clinches Qatar Airways account

After a pitch process, Qatar Airways has picked Golin Hong Kong to carry PR duties in the market. This marks the agency’s second travel business win after it nabbed the global Collinson account last week.

The three-year partnership will see Golin coordinating with Qatar Airways to increase brand awareness and uplift brand perception. Golin China has been serving Qatar Airways since June 2017, and this new agreement with Hong Kong is an extension of the partnership across the region. Plus, the Hong Kong team has previously supported its China colleagues on the account, and this win means they will continue to work together to ensure consistency across both markets.

“Our destination team has been supporting Qatar Airways in China for the last two years to great success. Now, working as one seamless team between Hong Kong and China, we will ensure consistency of experience and reputation for Qatar Airways in both markets. We’re looking forward to extending the relationship and working with such a strong brand and team,” said Jane Morgan, Golin Hong Kong MD.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia