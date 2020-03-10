The Hoffman Agency appoints new Indonesia GM

New hire Thomas Franky (pictured) was MD at Fortune PR where he also launched two business units: digital communication consultancy diBe and brand communication consultancy Verbrand.

In his new role based in Jakarta, Franky will be tasked with elevating Hoffman’s presence within the Indonesia market, as well as working closely with the Singapore office to progress the agency’s capabilities across Southeast Asia. He will report to Caroline Hsu, APAC managing director.

Hsu said: “We set out to find a senior pro with a deep of understanding of traditional PR, digital and the Indonesian market. Mission accomplished. It’s rare to find someone like Franky – someone with a go-getter, straight-talking attitude who shares our passion for putting Asia, and Asian brands, on the global map.”

The Hoffman Agency’s Indonesia operation is one of eight fully-owned offices across Asia Pacific, working with brands including Legoland Malaysia and McAfee across a variety of integrated, multi-market communications programmes.

