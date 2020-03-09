Carrie Brown, Hall of Femme 2020

What word would you use to describe your childhood and why?

Complete. I lived in a great neighborhood surrounded by people I’m still friends with today — we played outside until the street lights came on every single day. I grew up in the same town my parents and their parents did, focused on values and traditions, which helped define who I am today.

Do you have a nickname? Explain.

Not one that sticks anymore. My father had a nickname for me when I was little, but no one calls me that today.

Any real-life women or men you look up to?

My mom. She raised my brother and me to be strong and independent. She’s a true display in courage and someone I have always looked up to.

What’s something about you no one knows?

That’s hard to pinpoint… I’m pretty much an open book!

Favorite song and why?

I’m really into music and have a lot of favorites. But the song that probably resonates with me most is Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road.” For a girl from Jersey, not hard to pick the Boss (or Bon Jovi) as a favorite. I just love the storytelling of that song.

Tell us about your hobby.

Sports and music. Die-hard New York Yankees fan and love rock concerts!

Finish the sentence: To ensure career advancement and pay parity for women, I will...

Continue to be an advocate for women. I currently co-lead the communications efforts for one of our employee resource groups — an internal women's network — that provides career enrichment, mentoring and development at all different levels within Sanofi’s diversity and inclusion platform.

What is it about this industry that frustrates the hell out of you?

Easily the one thing that frustrates me most about this industry is the public perception of it. We do so much good for so many yet are often perceived in such a negative way. I’m proud of where I work and what I do because I know we are making a difference in people’s lives.

When have you seen this industry or your organization really shine?

Definitely my company’s response to Roseanne Barr’s tweet claiming that one of our medicines caused her lapse in judgment. It was courageous to do, especially in the pharmaceutical world, but also was the right thing to do — for the integrity of our company and industry as a whole.

What is your golden rule at work?

Be present. It’s important that we show up every day. As communications professionals, we are in the best position to speak up and speak out. In order to do so and be effective, we should be bringing the best version of ourselves to work every day.