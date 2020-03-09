Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

On a big upswing. That summarizes the state of the PR workforce versus years prior, in terms of both their compensation levels and the number of job offers they are fielding, according to findings from the 2020 PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey.

A former Vine star’s tip to brands: Don’t use TikTok as a sales tool. Robby Ayala, now content marketing manager for Moe’s Southwest Grill, launched the chain’s @Moes_hq TikTok account at the end of January. In its first three days on TikTok, Moe’s attracted 16,000 followers, 358,000 likes, and 3 million views on just one video. Ayala told PRWeek why the brand has been so successful on the platform.

Twitter applied its “manipulated media” label on a video for the first time. White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden seemingly telling supporters to re-elect Donald Trump. The video was then shared by Trump and his campaign manager Brad Parscale. However, the video had been edited to cut off the rest of Biden’s sentence: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign, so join us.” Twitter defines manipulated posts as any photo, video or audio that has been “significantly altered or fabricated.” (Politico)

Just in: Twitter applied its new manipulated media label for the first time to a deceptively edited video of Joe Biden. It was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino, and retweeted by the president. pic.twitter.com/PggcCwMNkx — Cat Zakrzewski (@Cat_Zakrzewski) March 8, 2020

Coronavirus fears lead to more event cancellations. The BNP Paribas Open, known as the Indian Wells tennis tournament, is the first major pro sports event in America to cancel in the wake of the virus. Will Coachella be cancelled next? PRWeek launched a live blog with updates about how coronavirus is affecting PR and marketing. Keep checking back.

Mars Petcare aims to deliver a better world for pets. Jane Wakely, CMO for Mars Pet Nutrition, a division of Mars Petcare, shared Pedigree’s efforts to end pet homelessness; and how the company is educating the next generation on the amazing skills dogs have. What Mars Petcare divisions aren’t doing: Working with animal influencers such as Doug the Pug. To find out why, check out the full feature story.