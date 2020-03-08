Ogilvy hires Drew Warren to lead InterContinental PR

NEW YORK: Ogilvy has named Drew Warren as EVP, global PR and influence, leading that practice on WPP’s Team IHG, the cross-agency unit serving InterContinental Hotels Group.

WPP won the hospitality account in December. Ogilvy is working on the team alongside Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW. The account, servicing the hotel group’s mainstream and upscale brands, is managed from Ogilvy’s New York office. Jaime Prieto is WPP’s global client leader of Team IHG.

Warren stated at Ogilvy last month in the newly created position.

He had worked at Ketchum for 10 years, most recently as SVP and marketplace leader in New York.

“We have covered Drew’s responsibilities with internal leaders but we also will be announcing some exciting new hires in the coming weeks,” said a Ketchum representative. “Drew was an important member of the Ketchum community for many years, and we wish him the very best in this next chapter.”

Former U.S. PR and influencer leader Michele Anderson left Ogilvy last month to join Edelman in Chicago.

Ogilvy’s 2018 PR revenue was $387.5 million, up 3% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.